Lasko Lasko-16 Remote Control Stand, 3-Speed (1646) Household Fans, 1-Pack, White

3 Quiet, Energy-Efficient Speeds - allows this free standing pedestal fan to provide a cooling breeze around the home or home office. Ideal for the bedroom, living room, or near your desk. Low, medium, and high speed make this fan well suited around the whole house. Adjustable Height & Tilt-back Head - gives you the ability to direct the cooling air right where you need it. The fan's stand or pedestal, adjusts up or down changing the fan's height while the tilt-back head lets you aim the air towards the floor, ceiling, or anywhere in between. Widespread Oscillation - describes the action of the fan head moving from side to side to blow air throughout a large area. Oscillation allows the fan to provide ventilation for a wide area. This makes the fan great for most rooms. Wireless Remote & Built-in Timer - make this fan an ideal choice over other fans. The ergonomically designed remote control allows you to control fan speed, timer, power from a distance. While the built-in timer is programmable to shut the fan off automatic after 1 to 4 hours. Simple No Tools Assembly - means you'll have your fan assembled in no time. Simply follow the included instructions to assemble the base mount to the extension pipe, fan blades and grill and you're done.