From vancasso

vancasso 16-Piece Dinnerware | VC-TULIP-SL

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

There is no denying that meal time is one of the most important aspects of any culture.?A warm family atmosphere requires different settings than a romantic evening for two. whatever You’re eating, and whoever you’re eating with, your dinnerware set is a critical part, and closely related to our health. Exquisite assorted colors dinner set add advanced sense and bring you fabulous experience for meal. Lead-free and toxic-free porcelain dinnerware set contains 4 pieces 10.5-in dinner plates, 8.5-in Dessert plates, 6-in bowls and12.5oz coffee mugs. Porcelain plates and bowls set at different sizes and functions fit for most food in daily life. Adopted with high-temperature tech in process of production, safe in oven, freezer, dishwasher and microwave. vancasso 16-Piece Dinnerware | VC-TULIP-SL

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com