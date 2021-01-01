From emile henry
Emile Henry 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, Black
Set includes: Four 11-inch Dinner plates, four 9-inch Soup/Pasta bowls, four 8-inch Salad plates, four 14oz mugs Emile Henry's Ceradon is an exclusive process to produce strong and durable ceramic bakeware and tableware for everyday use: Unsurpassed for conducting, retaining heat Smooth translucent glaze resists scratches and chips: you can cut directly on the dish without scratching Freezer, oven, broiler, microwave and dishwasher safe 3 Year warranty, made in France, Manufacturer: Emile Henry