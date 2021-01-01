The Gibson Elite Serenade 16 Piece Round Stoneware Dinnerware Set in White spins modern and minimalist aesthetic that can suit any dinning table. Pair this set with colorful table settings for a good balance of colors or keep the tablescape simple and let the food take the show. Made from stoneware, the set is dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning and microwave safe for fast reheating. Enjoy the cups and dishes as you eat a variety of meals such as pastas, soups, sandwiches, desserts or more. Gibson Elite 16-Piece White Dinnerware | 849114304M