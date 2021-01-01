Curious Chef 16-Piece Cookie Cutter Kit Play Set

Cooking projects are a great way to feed children's curiosity and their natural desire to explore the world hands-on. Now you can make moments in the kitchen even more fun with colorful utensils designed for kids to use safely and easily. Best of all, these are genuine, high-quality tools that any budding chef can feel proud of. Whether you're preparing sugar cookies for a holiday or cutting out fun shapes in cheese slices, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or other food, your child will enjoy the variety of different shapes the Curious Chef Cookie Cutter Collection offers!