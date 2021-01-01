The GEARWRENCH line of non-sparking hammers features both brass and copper heads. The brass heads are available in both hickory and fiberglass handles, whereas the copper head are available with hickory handle only. The striking faces on all of these hammers are machined flat for even blow distribution. The hickory handles are flame treated with a clear lacquer and is securely wedged into the hammer head. The fiberglass handles will not conduct heat or cold and are resistant to industrial chemicals. GEARWRENCH 16-oz Rounded Face Brass Head Wood Club Hammer | 81-111G