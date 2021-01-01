The Single Melamine Couture Sculpture Dog Bowl is composed of High Composite Indestructible Melamine and is built to last. This Pet Bowl is Machine Washable and features a unique sculpture-like designer mold. Fits the perfect amount of food ranging from small to larger dogs. Features Multiple Rubberized traction Anti-Skid grips on the bottom so the bowl will not budge during feeding time. Great for both indoor and outdoor usage. Will last a life time and can be used over and over again. Pet Life 16-oz Melamine Dog/Cat Bowl (1 Bowls) in Black | S4BKSPB