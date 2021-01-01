From sleeplace
Sleeplace 16 Inch High Profile Tall Steel Slat Bed Frame / Non-Slip Support/ SS-3000, King, black (16BX09)
Advertisement
Unique Sturdy design - The frame encloses the mattress to prevent slipping with ample under-bed space Easy and seamless assembly – all the required hardware and tools are included/ headboard compatible Assembled dimensions : 81. 5 x 78 x 16 inches Available dimensions for mattress and box spring : 79. 5 x 75. 5 inches Fast Furniture delivery/ 5 year limited manufacturer