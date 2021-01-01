16 Inch Buffalo Leather Briefcase Laptop Messenger Bag Office Briefcase College Bag for Men and Women

Best Quality Guranteed. Made from the finest Full Grain Hunter buffalo leather, this timeless classic is lined with high quality canvas and hand crafted by artisans working with leather for decades Trolley compatible back leather strip. Back side leather strip allows you to slide it over rolling suitcase/luggage/roller bag handle. Fits upto 15.6 Inch Laptop, Rustic Vintage look, concealed snap closures for easy access, adjustable shoulder strap, Padded compartment for Laptop's ( fits upto 15.6 laptop / Macbook ) Top zipper to secore contents, Size: 16 'x 11' x 4' , Big pocket to accommodate Ipad's files etc. Cards / phones and pen section inside, 1 external metal zipper for convenience 2 big front pockets to carry cellphones/ wallets / small books etc / Designed by komal Chaudhari ( komal's passion leather) Can be used as a laptop bag, leather messenger bag, Trolley bag, leather briefcase, co