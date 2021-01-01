From ply gem
Ply Gem 16 in. x 75 in. Polypropylene 4 Board Open Board and Batten Shutters Pair in Spanish Moss
From countryside to cottage to Craftsman, Board and Batten Shutters from Ply Gem add rustic charm to a variety of home styles. Designed in an open style with 4 panels, they come in a wide variety of standard heights and widths to fit virtually any window. Unique to Ply Gem, the Board and Batten Shutters feature an innovative hidden fastener, providing visual appeal with a special batten that slides to hide the screws. Color: Spanish Moss.