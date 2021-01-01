Ribbons are a fun addition to gifts for all seasons. Adding a bow to a present gives a sense of elegance and professionalism that helps show how much you care for the recipient. It’s also a joy using ribbons to decorate trees, wreaths, and garlands. Ribbons can get quite disorderly if you collect them without a proper place to store them. This can lead to them unwinding, wrinkling, and becoming dirty. The ribbon storage box stores up to 12 rolls of ribbon in a clean and orderly fashion. The storage box has two compartments each with a rod to hold the ribbon spools in place. Each rod fits 6 rolls of ribbon with a maximum size of 6\" diameter x 1.5\" width. Once the ribbons are in place on the rod, they can be fed through the holes on the side of the box to ease dispensing of the ribbon. When not in use, the end of the ribbons can be slid into the exterior bands above the dispensing holes. This keeps the ribbons from sliding back into the box. In between the two compartments is a pocket for scissors, loose ribbons, or other small items. If you want to keep your ribbons clean, wrinkle free, and orderly, this ribbon storage box is exactly what you’re looking for. Santa's Bags 16.75-in x 13.75-in 12-Roll Red Wrapping Paper Storage Container | SB-10455-RED-RS