This beautiful resin planter will look great for years. Natural wicker color looks like real woven wicker. Easy, no-tools assembly - planter comes in panels that fit together to create a planter and stores compactly for seasonal storage. Includes reusable liner - keeps dirt contained for easy maintenance. Makes a great planter for shrubs, small ornamental trees, flowers or vegetables. Perfect for small patios. Holds approximately 3 cubic feet of soil. Lowe's 16-in W x 16-in H Natural Tan Resin Garden Bed in Brown | 82319