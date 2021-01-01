Simple and sleek, the Dot textured Planter makes a lovely addition to your indoor or outdoor gardening area. The double-wall planter helps insulate the roots of your plants when the temperature shifts from cold to hot, preserving the longevity of the plant's life. This self-watering plant pot is a beautiful addition to both traditional and modern spaces. Stage the different sizes together, to create groupings of different plants. The Dot planter features a built-in TruDrop One system, an innovative self-watering technology that reduces the need for frequently watering your potted plants, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Go weeks without watering with our 100% recyclable planter. Crescent Garden 16-in W x 16-in H Mocha Brown Plastic Self Watering Planter | A594044