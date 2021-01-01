From marshalltown
Marshalltown 16-in High Carbon Steel Finishing Concrete Trowel | MXS68D
Advertisement
MARSHALLTOWN Finishing Trowels are crafted from the highest-grade tempered steel and designed to help you achieve a professional finish on all EIFS jobs. Blade materials are hardened, tempered, and properly shaped. Each finishing trowel also comes with a durable, lightweight aluminum alloy Xtralite® mounting. Made in the USA with Global Materials. Marshalltown 16-in High Carbon Steel Finishing Concrete Trowel | MXS68D