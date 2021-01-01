A legacy of longevity, service and sales support. Since 1901, National Hardware has been alongside the edge of American history, carving its own path built on a foundation of pride, pristine craftsmanship and a gentlemen’s agreement to start selling wagons. Today when people use National Hardware products; with each decorative DIY idea to every organizational element in someone’s workshop, there is a constant thread of nostalgia that evokes a sense of tradition, built on a legacy of longevity that people can trust. We look to instill and pass down these values to future generations by reminding them where it all started and helping them craft their own National heritage. National Hardware 16-in Black Gate Hardware Kit | N109-017