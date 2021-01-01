LITTON LANE 16 in., 18 in. and 20 in. Whitewashed Textured Round Grey Metal Planters (Set of 3)

Verdant plants and flowering shrubs provide serene respite in these hectic times. And they need the proper holder to maintain a home's theme. This set of three planters, crafted from iron in a whitewashed textured grey finish, elevates the look of farmhouse and rustic-style homes and gardens. Place leafy plants and flowering shrubs to highlight the old-world charm of gardens, patios, and indoor/outdoor spaces. Great additions to gardens, patios, and outdoor spaces with a rustic and farmhouse theme Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Pots do not have drainage holes. This set includes 3 metal planters. Farmhouse-themed style.