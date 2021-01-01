From bostitch
Bostitch 16-Gauge Pneumatic Flooring Nailer | MIIIFN
This hardwood flooring cleat nailer includes, the nailer, a graphite mallet and a pre-finished flooring adapter foot. The high-speed mallet actuated pneumatic operation increases productivity over manual methods. The extra-wide composite base plate adds stability (1/2 In. and 3/4 In. base plates included). Designed with a long reach handle for improved comfort and control (short handle optional). Bostitch 16-Gauge Pneumatic Flooring Nailer | MIIIFN