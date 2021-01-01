Outsunny 16 ft. x 20 ft. Sand Rectangle Outdoor Patio Sun Sail Shade Canopy, Brown

These 20 ft. x 16 ft. Rectangle Sun Shade Sails are a very functional and economical way to protect and shade your outdoor living areas. They effectively reduce heat on your patio, backyard and other outdoor areas because they provide excellent protection from the sun and its harmful UV radiation. Constructed with woven high-quality and high-density polyethylene weave fabric (185 gsm), the sun shade blocks more than 95% of harmful UV rays. The weave fabric material is color-fast and won't rot, mildew or mold. They are wonderfully versatile, they can be attached to homes, trees, patio columns or used with Outsunny's convenient Installation Pole (not included). Color: Sand.