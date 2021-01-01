16 1/8"W X 45"H (28 1/2" Low Side) Rustic Three Board Joined Board-N-Batten Faux Wood Shutters W/Quarter Round Arch Top (Per Pair)

Urethane faux wood shutters stay true to authentic wood by not only having a wood grain, but also by having the ability to be either gel-stained or painted. Longevity of this faux wood material is priceless, without scarifying the real wood appearance of the shutters. Multiple height and widths available in popular styles Realistic wood appearance with authentic wood grain Strong and durable surface that won't easily scratch or dent Will not rot and impervious to insects Waterproof, no mold or mildew Comes factory-primed and is ready for gel stain or paint.