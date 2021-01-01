From hp
Hp 15Z 15-Ef0021n Home And Business Laptop (Amd Ryzen 3 3250U 2-Core, 32Gb Ram, 1Tb M.2 Sata Ssd, Amd Radeon Graphics, 15.6' Hd (1366X768), Wifi.
Operating System: Windows 10 Home Graphics Coprocessor: AMD Radeon Graphics Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, Solid State Drive, USB, HDMI, Headphone, Bluetooth 5 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Brand: HP Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 15.6' HD (1366x768) Display; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p HD Webcam 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.60GHz Processor (upto 3.50 GHz, 4MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated Graphics High Speed and Multitasking 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 42 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color Authorized Docztorm Bundle Includes Dockztorm USB HUb(Special Edition Portable Docztorm Data Hub;Super Speedy Data Syn Rate upto 5Gbps;Authorized Sellers ONLY)