From general
15X Lc103 Lc101 Xl Ink Cartridges For Brother Dcp-J152w Mfc-J875dw Mfc-J4510dw
Advertisement
Color: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Color, Multi-Color Mpn: Lc103xl Lc103 Xl Brand: Unbranded/Generic Model: Lc103xl Lx103 Lc101 Lc-101Xl Gtin13: Does Not Apply Expiration Date (Mm/Yyyy) : One Year Type: Ink Cartridge Compatible Printer Model(1) : For Brother Mfc-J875dw J470dw J450dw J4610dw Compatible Printer Model(2) : For Brother Mfc-J285dw J650dw J4510dw Dcp-J4110dw Compatible Brand: For Brother Compatible Printer Model(3) : For Brother Mfc-J245 4410Dw Mj4310dw J475dw Compatible Printer Model(4) : For Brother Dcp-172W J132dw 152W 752Dw J552dw Print Technology: Inkjet Compatible Printer Model(5) : For Brother Mfc-J870dw Mj4710dw J6520dw 6920Dw Chip: With Upgraded Latest Chips