15W USBC Sur Protector Outlet Adapter 5 Outlet Wall Tap for iPhone 11ProMaxXSXRX8 iPad ProAirMini Samsung Galaxy Google Pixel 17W USBC USB Total.

Best Quality Guranteed. Usb-c charging trade up your regular wall tap for a USB-C and standard USB charging version with the ultra Pro 5 outlet USB-C Outlet adapter Space-saving design This outlet tap has 4 adapter spaced outlets on each side and one adapter spaced outlet on the front to plug in bulky adapters or slim plugs all in one place Compatibility This wall plug works with your existing grounded 3-prong 2 outlet duplex receptacle to create a charging station for Apple iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9/S8, Google Pixel 3/2, Nintendo Switch and other USB and USB-C Compatible electronics Discreet appearance Tap completely covers existing wall plate for a seamless look and can be used over existing wall plate for an easy installation Power more perfect for expanding power options with an electrical rating of 120VAC, 15a and 1800W, a 560 joules rating, and a total 17W charging p