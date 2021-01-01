Ove Decors 15VKF-TAHL60 Tahoe-Lux 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sinks and Faucets White / Cultured Marble Top Bathroom

Ove Decors 15VKF-TAHL60 Tahoe-Lux 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sinks and Faucets The Tahoe-Lux 60" is every bath’s dream vanity. Technology, functionality and convenience are what really make this piece impressive. Plenty of storage featuring built in organizers, to a fully integrated power station, we made sure to think of every little detail. The Tahoe-Lux 60" kit includes faucets which are appropriately complemented by modern pulls and soft close hinges and drawer glides. In addition two large 20" undermount ceramic sinks topped with a countertop for a truly astonishing overall effect.Ove Decors 15VKF-TAHL60 Features:Countertop with undermount sinksIntegrated pull out shelf with power barSoft close drawers with adjustable dividersFaucets includedMatching 3" backsplashCovered under Ove Decors 1 year limited warranty Double White / Cultured Marble Top