Ove Decors 15VKC-TAHB48 Tahoe 48" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink and Mirror Dark Charcoal / Marble Top Bathroom Storage

Ove Decors 15VKC-TAHB48 Tahoe 48" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink and Mirror Attention to every detail shows in the Tahoe 48" vanity by OVE Decors, with its premium construction and modern features built for today’s bathrooms. A handsome finish complements its luxurious straight edged countertop, with an undermount rectangular sink and matching 3" high backsplash. Two single door cabinets with an interior shelf plus five dovetailed drawers maximize every inch of storage, including clever customizable drawer organizers plus quality soft close, full extension and tilt down hardware. Sleek contemporary handles, levelling feet and simple pre drilled installation makes the Tahoe a solid addition to your bathroom renovation.Ove Decors 15VKC-TAHB48 Features:Countertop includedMatching 3" backsplashConcealed soft close 3 way adjustable easy access hinges with 110 degree opening capabilityPre drilled for an 8" faucet (not included)Matching mirrorContemporary hardwareCovered under Ove Decors 1 year limited warranty Single Dark Charcoal / Marble Top