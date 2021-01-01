Ove Decors 15VKC-TAH342 Tahoe III 42" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink White / Cultured Marble Top Bathroom Storage Vanity

Ove Decors 15VKC-TAH342 Tahoe III 42" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink Attention to every detail shows in the Tahoe 42" vanity by OVE Decors, with its premium construction and modern features built for today’s bathrooms. A handsome finish complements its luxurious straight edged countertop, with an undermount rectangular sink and matching 3" high backsplash. Two single door cabinet plus five dovetailed drawers maximize every inch of storage, including an integrated USB/power bar, hair styling tool compartments, clever customizable drawer organizers plus quality soft close, full extension and tilt down hardware. Sleek contemporary handles, levelling feet, and simple pre drilled installation makes the Tahoe a solid addition to your bathroom renovation.Ove Decors 15VKC-TAH342 Features:Countertop includedMatching 3" backsplashPull out tray with integrated power bar and storage for curling iron and hair dryerConcealed soft close 3 way adjustable easy access hinges with 110 degree opening capabilityPre drilled for an 8" faucet (not included)Contemporary hardwareCovered under Ove Decors 1 year limited warranty Single White / Cultured Marble Top