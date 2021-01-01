15in x 8ft Snow Blanket with White Glitter Decorative Snow - Wondershop

Give your snowy village or favorite decorative trees the perfect accent with the 15-inch by 8-foot Snow Blanket with White Glitter Decorative Snow from Wondershop™. This white decorative blanket makes it easy to add a layer of fluffy, freshly fallen snow to your holiday displays. Simply spread it along the length of your mantel and arrange holiday figurines on top. You can also cut the snow blanket to suit crafting projects like giving a homemade wreath or pine branch centerpiece a snowy appearance. However you choose to use it, you'll love the white glitter speckled throughout that gives the artificial snow blanket a shimmery look every time the light catches it. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.