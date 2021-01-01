15ft Speaker Cable 14 Gauge OFC Wire by KnuKonceptz, Nakamichi Banana Plugs

Speaker Wire Oxygen Free Copper speaker cable provides superior frequency response compared to smaller, conventional speaker wire. Each conductor is wrapped in ultra flexible wide profile isolation jacket; 8.8mm wide; 4.0 thick. The coating is durable and rugged, it won't fray. Cable markings are on the one side only to identify polarity. Banana side plugs are shown connected to speaker's binding posts for illustration purposes only. Cables are brand new and never used. KnuKonceptz is the true 14 Gauge Audiophile grade wire of finest quality. Nakamichi banana plugs, 24K Gold Plated. Plugs are pure copper made, non-magnetic. Double screw locking, no soldering.