15ct. Purple LED Micro Halloween String Lights By Product Works | Michaels®

This set of lights create a haunting glow for any everyday Halloween season décor or Halloween party. These purple LED bulbs use 90-percent less energy and come with 2 features for a steady glow or a twinkle effect. Don't worry, if one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit! Details: Purple bulbs Black wire Bulb size: micro rice 15 bulbs per string Lighted length: 5.7 ft. Spacing between each bulb: 5" Total length: 6.75 ft. 12.5" lead cord Requires 2 "AA" size batteries (not included) Durable non-glass bulbs (cool to the touch) Straight line construction Non-replaceable bulbs 2-function switch for steady-on or twinkle effect Cannot connect multiple sets together For indoor use only