Kichler 15846 Single Light 22" Tall Landscape Path Light - Low Voltage Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights
Kichler 15846 Single Light 22" Tall Landscape Path Light - Low Voltage FeaturesDurable aluminum construction(1) 11.6 watt wedge bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 5-3/4"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsWire Length: 36"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 11.6 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 11.6 wattsBulb Base: WedgeVoltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: No Path Lights Textured Black