From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 15744 2 Light 24" Wide Linear Pendant with Handmade Shade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants Linear
Meyda Tiffany 15744 2 Light 24" Wide Linear Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked yellow glass shadeManufactured in the United StatesRequires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsRod suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Linear Black