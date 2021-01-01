Hinkley Lighting 15705-5W27K 12v 5w 2700K LED Grill Top Modular Well Light with LumaCORE™ Accent Lighting System Matte Bronze Outdoor Lighting

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 15705-5W27K 12v 5w 2700K LED Grill Top Modular Well Light with LumaCORE Accent Lighting System Hinkley Lighting 15705-5W27K LED 5 Watt 2700K Accent Light from the Grill Top Well Light Collection Features: Hinkley's LumaCORE™ LED Accent Lighting System Maintenance free: no bulbs, no moving parts Housing: Bronze: Die-Cast Aluminum construction Matte Bronze: Cast Brass construction Includes: 3 interchangeable, clear accent application lenses 20° beam spread - spot lens 40° beam spread - flood lens 60° beam spread - wide flood Includes: wiring kit PVC constructed concrete pour kit burial sleeve Rated for outdoor use - wet locations (C-US Wet Rated) Dimensions: Height: 4" Diameter: 4.5" Top Height: 1" Base Diameter: 3.5" Weight: 3 lbs. Lead Wire Length: 36" Electrical Specifications: Type: Cree LED Integrated Core (27G3SE-35 - Included) Wattage: 5w (35w incandescent equivalency) Volt-ampere: 5.3VA LED specifications: Color Temperature: 2700K Lumens: 400 Lifespan Hours: 60,000 CRI (Color Rendering Index): 80 Voltage: 12 (Low Voltage) Accent Lights Matte Bronze