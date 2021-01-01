Elk Home 157-033 Delana 19-5/16" Wide Concrete End Table Waxed Concrete Indoor Furniture Tables End

Elk Home 157-033 Delana 19-5/16" Wide Concrete End Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Add the perfect accent to your home with this end tableThis end table offers updated urban complexity, showcasing characteristic concrete stippling and a modish polygonal silhouetteSubstantial and sturdy with unique surface detail and convenient design-in handlesConstructed fully from concrete this end table is sure to last through many years of useAdds the perfect touch to a luxe or modern decor styleMade in VietnamDimensions:Height: 18-1/8"Width: 19-5/16"Depth: 19" End Waxed Concrete