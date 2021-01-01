Kwikset 156LSLSQT-S Lisbon Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Door Lever Set with Square Rosette and SmartKey Technology from the Signature Series Polished

Kwikset 156LSLSQT-S Lisbon Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Door Lever Set with Square Rosette and SmartKey Technology from the Signature Series Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: This lever set is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the push button located on the lever. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:BHMA Security Grade 2Crafted from solid zincDesigned for left or right handed doorsEasy to install on standard doorsIncludes an adjustable latch to fit all standard doorsLifetime mechanical and finish warrantyADA CompliantStrengthened springs to ensure the lever stays level over timeUnique thumb rest designed for ergonomic comfortKey Product Attributes:BumpGuard™: Lock bumping is an attack technique used to defeat conventional pin and tumbler locks. Kwikset's BumpGuard™ component utilizes a patented side locking bar which replaces the traditional pin and tumbler design providing protection against lock bumping.SmartKey®: This technology allows you to re-key your lock in seconds with 3 simple steps and features stainless steel racks, pins, and side locking bar for increased strength and security.Specifications: Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 4.25"Projection: 2.625"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: SmartKey 5 PinAdditional Functions:154LSLSQT: Passage Door Lever Set155LSLSQT: Privacy Door Lever Set156LSLSQT-S (This Model): Single Cylinder Door Lever Set with SmartKey Technology157LSLSQT: Single Dummy Door Lever Single Cylinder Polished Chrome