Golden Lighting 1567-M1L Riverton 8" Wide Mini Pendant Peppercorn Indoor Lighting Pendants
Golden Lighting 1567-M1L Riverton 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (3) 12" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/8"Minimum Height: 22-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 65"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.7 lbsChain Length: 24"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Width: 8"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Peppercorn