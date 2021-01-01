15617 inch Women Laptop Tote Bag with Shockproof Compartment Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. Internal Dimensions: 16.93 x 3.54 x 12.01 inches (L x W x H); External Dimensions: 17.32 x 3.54 x 12.6 inches (L x W x H). Adjustable top handle: from 9.84 to 12.6 inch. Adjustable long shoulder strap: from 31.89- 56.5 inch. The laptop bag provides a thick professional padded compartment foam section with a hook and loop fastener strap closure for your laptop, that fully protect your laptop against accidental impacts and scratches. 1 zipperd pocket in the midddle for your valuable stuff. Enough space for all your daily needs, such as iPad, power bank, mobile phone, book, keys, mouse, passports, credit cards, cash, makeups and so on. Keep your items well organized. Made of water resistant premium PU leather, durable and fashionable. Removable shoulder strap allows you to switch it as a crossbody bag, handbag, shoulder bag or tote bag. Offering an elegant translation for everyday use. This