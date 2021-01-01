From european furniture
156 Inch Laptop Tablet Sleeve Bag for HP Envy x360 MSI GL63 GF63 Razer Blade 156 Asus TUF Gaming Laptop 156 Acer Dell Samsung Chromebook with Small.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Measure Your Laptop Internal DimensionsOur Laptop Sleeve Case s Internal Dimensions: 15.94 x11.4 x1inch(40.5 x 28.3 x2.5cm).External Dimensions:16.5 x11.5 x1.2inch(42 x29.2 x3cm). The Small Cases dimension:9 x 4.7 x 1.98 inch(23 x 12 x 5cm). Please measure your laptop with internal dimensions before your purchase. Compatible DevicesMSI GS65 GF63, Razer Blade 15.6, HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6, Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15.6, HP Pavilion x360 15.6, HP Envy X360 15.6,HP Premium 15.6, HP 2019 Flagship Probook 450 15.6, HP Spectre x360 15.6, HP OMEN 15 2018, Asus Zenbook Pro 15.6, Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6, Asus VivoBook F510UA 15.6, Asus Chromebook C523NA 15.6, Lenovo ThinkPad E590 15.6, Lenovo Flex 5 15.6, Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 and most 15.6 inch Laptop Notebook. Shockproof Soft Lining & Additional Small CaseEspecially soft and anti-static, the laptop sleeve bag of soft lining can effectively absorb impacts and r