156 inch Laptop Sleeve EVA Carrying Case with Handle for Dell Inspiron 15 3000 3573Acer Spin 15ASUS ROG Zephyrus Black

Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 15.74' * 11.41' * 0.78' (400 * 290 * 20mm) ; Internal Dimensions: 15.35' x 11.02' x 0.59' (390 * 280 * 15mm). Shockproof & Waterproof: The outer surface is made of premium thickened EVA material, offers ultimate protection for your laptop from accidental scratches, dints, scrapes, spills and dirt. Additional Storage: Two pockets inside can storage accessories, like cellphone, chargers, cables, pens and others small belongings. Smooth Zipper: These two zippers are durable and smooth, allow you to open the case from either end of its opening, providing easy access to your laptop. Compatible Models: Most 15.6' Laptop Notebook like 15.6' Lenovo Flex 4 5/Yoga Chromebook/Yoga 720 730/Ideapad 320 330 330S 520 530S 720S/ThinkPad P1 P52 P52S L580 T580 E585/15.6' Legion Y730/ThinkPad X1 Extreme/15.6' HP EliteBook 755 G5/850 G3/HP ENVY x360 15/Omen 15/ASUS ROG Zephyru