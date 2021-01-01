From tk classics
156 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case Water Resistant Protective Notebook Carrying Bag Pouch for 156 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 ExtremeLenovo Yoga 730 Ideapad 330.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 15.7' x 10.8' x 0.8' / 40 x 27.5 x 2.0 cm, Internal Dimensions: 15.4' x 10.4' x 0.6' / 39 x 26.5 x 1.5 cm Compatible Devices: Most 15.6' laptop; Please check your device dimensions against the case internal dimensions to ensure preferred fit. Main Side-mounted Pocket: Allow convenient access to your device from the right side Light Weight and Convenient Carrying: Does not bulk your laptop up and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack, or other bag Water-resistant: Made of waterproof coating material exterior, this sleeve can protect your tablet/laptop against splash water, dust, dirt and scratches.