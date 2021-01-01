From shenzhen linlan technology co., ltd
156 Inch Laptop Bag for Men Women Messenger Bag Laptop Sleeve Case Computer Bags with Shoulder Strap Handbag PC Briefcase Crossbody Bags
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Standard External Dimensions: 17 x 0.7 x 12.4 inch/43.18 x 1.78 x 31.49 cm (L x W x H); Internal Dimensions: 16.1 x 0.7 x 11.7 inch/40.89 x 1.78 x 29.71 cm(L x W x H); Weight: 0.5 kg/1.1 lb. (Manual measurement, error 1 cm) Detail Oriented 2-way SBS Metal Zipper ensures smooth and prevents bursting; Scratch Resistant Well-made Linen Polyester; Thickened bottom for anti-shock; Multi-process reinforcement Handle; Shockproof Bubble Pad. Comfy, Durable and Elegant Well-organized Multi-compartments with 1 main Laptop Compartment with Shockproof Bubble Pad offers protection very well; 2 front quick-access pockets for samll essentials, like power adaptors, cables, mouse, power bank, pens or cards; and 1 large back zipper compartment can place iPad, document, notebook safety. Large Capacity for your needs 2 in 1 Carry on Multi-carry way with Detachable & Adjustable Shoulder Strap meets convenien