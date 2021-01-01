Fine Art Lamps 155749ST Villa 1919 16" Diameter Single-Light Foyer Pendant with Delicately Painted Mica Panel Shade Rich Umber Indoor Lighting

Fine Art Lamps 155749ST Villa 1919 16" Diameter Single-Light Foyer Pendant with Delicately Painted Mica Panel Shade In 1919, the architect Julia Morgan began work on San Simeon for W. R. Hearst, while Addison Mizner that year broke ground in Palm Beach for El Mirasol, his first major villa commission. Each architect designed custom lighting using finely wrought iron with shades of decorated mica, a mineral rare until the 19th Century, when reserves were found and mined in Africa. The lighting designs of Villa 1919, exquisitely hand-wrought of patinated iron, have delicately painted mica shades that cast a warm and welcoming glow and evoke the enduring style of turn-of-the century America villas. Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 48"Width: 16"Diameter: 16"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Rich Umber