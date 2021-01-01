Jones Stephens 155020 Contractor's Choice 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Plated Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Jones Stephens 155020 Contractor's Choice 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Jones Stephens 155020 Features:Covered under Jones Stephens' limited lifetime residential and commercial warrantiesConstructed of brass, plastic, and stainless steelBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Contractor's Choice line seamlesslyCenterset installation - 3 hole one-piece faucet with 4" centersSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterPop-up drain includedAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantLow lead compliantJones Stephens 155020 Specifications:Height: 7-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-9/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 7/8"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Single Handle Chrome Plated