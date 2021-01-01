From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 15493/3 Gridiron 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Weathered Zinc / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 15493/3 Gridiron 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 21"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 6 lbsCord Length: 8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Weathered Zinc / Polished Nickel