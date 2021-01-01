From kichler
Kichler 15483 Cast Brass Single Light 5" Wide Landscape Accent Light Centennial Brass Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Accent Lights
Kichler 15483 Cast Brass Single Light 5" Wide Landscape Accent Light FeaturesIncludes adjustable cowlCrafted from brassRequires (1) 3 watt Bi Pin bulbETL rated for wet locations10 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Bi PinNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 3 wattsWattage: 3 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Accent Lights Centennial Brass