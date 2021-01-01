From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting 1545D14 Bombay Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Gilded Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Elegant Lighting 1545D14 Bombay Single Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from poly-synthetic materials(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb required59" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28-1/2"Minimum Height: 32-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 90-3/4"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 13 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 141"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Gilded Silver

