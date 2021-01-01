From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 15446/5 Sheena 5 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Silverdust Iron / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 15446/5 Sheena 5 Light 22" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionincludes glass shades(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Minimum Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 104"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 20 lbsWire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 12"Canopy Depth: 12"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Silverdust Iron / Satin Brass