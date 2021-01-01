From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 1536-8W3K 2.5" Wide 12v 8w LED 3000K Accent Light with Spot, Flood, Wide Flood Beam Spread Lenses Included with LumaCORE� Accent Ligh
Hinkley Lighting 1536-8W3K 2.5" Wide 12v 8w LED 3000K Accent Light with Spot, Flood, Wide Flood Beam Spread Lenses Included with LumaCORE Accent Lighting System Hinkley Lighting 1536-8W3K LED 8W 3000K Accent Light from the Accent Spot Collection Features: Hinkley's LumaCORE™ LED Accent Lighting System Maintenance free: no bulbs, no moving parts Die-Cast Aluminum housing construction (Matte Bronze is Cast Brass) Includes: wiring kit and ground spike (0014) Includes: 3 interchangeable, clear accent application lenses 40° beam spread - flood lens 60° beam spread - wide flood 20° beam spread - spot lens Rated for outdoor use - wet locations Dimensions: Height: 3.25" Length: 5.75" Diameter: 2.5" Weight: 1.5 lbs. Lead Wire Length: 18" Electrical Specifications: Type: Cree LED Integrated Core Wattage: 8w (50w incandescent equivalency) Volt-ampere: 7.8VA LED specifications: Color Temperature: 3000K Lumens: 475 Lifespan Hours: 60,000 CRI (Color Rendering Index): 80 Voltage: 12 (Low Voltage) Accent Lights Bronze