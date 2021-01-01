From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 15322/6 Halstead 6 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Ash Gray / Dark Gray Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 15322/6 Halstead 6 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a metal and wood shadeRequires (6) medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 24"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Ash Gray / Dark Gray Wood