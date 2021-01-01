From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 1530W12/RC Lincoln 2 Light 12" Wide Wall Sconce From the Urban Classic Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting 1530W12/RC Lincoln 2 Light 12" Wide Wall Sconce From the Urban Classic Collection FeaturesSteel arms form a semicircle with crystals to multiply the lightCrafted from metalDecorated with royal cut crystal barsRequires (2) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 12"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 10.5 lbsBackplate Height: 13/16"Backplate Width: 5-29/32"Backplate Diameter: 5-29/32"Backplate Depth: 4-23/32"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 80 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Polished Nickel