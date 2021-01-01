From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting 1523CH Williamsport 3 Light 12" Wide Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Thomas Lighting 1523CH Williamsport 3 Light 12" Wide Chandelier FeaturesRequires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung fixtureRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 12"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze