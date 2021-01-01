From craftmade
Craftmade 152284-WG Madison 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 28" Wide Aged Bronze Textured Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Craftmade 152284-WG Madison 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 28" Wide Product Features:Glass shade to soften and diffuse lightMade of durable steelRequires (4) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulbsCUL Rated for use in dry locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 28.13" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Aged Bronze Textured